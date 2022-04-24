TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

TTE opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

