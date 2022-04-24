Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.68.

TECK stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

