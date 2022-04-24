Cowen Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.54.

TWLO opened at $122.78 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

