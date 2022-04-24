United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
