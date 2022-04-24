Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.74.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

