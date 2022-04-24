Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $279.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.17.

V stock opened at $208.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

