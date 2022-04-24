Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

VNT stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vontier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Vontier by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 368,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213,044 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

