JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $64.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of WWE opened at $60.99 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

