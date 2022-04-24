Raymond James Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $400.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $11,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

