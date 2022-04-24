Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.96

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,544,373 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.95. The firm has a market cap of £315.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($51,581.69).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

