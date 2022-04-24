Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.09 and traded as high as C$26.91. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 78,996 shares.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

