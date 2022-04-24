Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.40 and traded as high as C$19.02. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 16,298 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

