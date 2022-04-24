PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.20

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.20 and traded as high as $49.90. PetroChina shares last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 72,601 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $738,000.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.