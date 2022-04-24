Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Down 1.7%

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 205,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 487,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

