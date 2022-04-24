Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Shares Up 4.1%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25. 78,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 307,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

