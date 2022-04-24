Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.29. Esprit shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

