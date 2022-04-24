Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (OTC:CMDXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.