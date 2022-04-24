FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.48

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.48 and traded as high as $59.96. FRP shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 11,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $558.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.

In other news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

