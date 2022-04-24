Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $5.84. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 176,379 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

