Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,756.36

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,756.36 ($22.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,206 ($15.69). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.87), with a volume of 72,039 shares.

LIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.57) to GBX 1,850 ($24.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($30.80) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £747.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,297.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,756.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($16.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($26,014.57). Also, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 42,426 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.26) per share, with a total value of £530,325 ($689,988.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,145 shares of company stock valued at $57,902,980.

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.