Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,756.36

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,756.36 ($22.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,206 ($15.69). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.87), with a volume of 72,039 shares.
LIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.57) to GBX 1,850 ($24.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($30.80) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock has a market cap of £747.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,297.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,756.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
