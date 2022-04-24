TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.01. TSR shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 5,402 shares.

The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

