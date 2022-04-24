Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $694.35

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 694.35 ($9.03) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($7.31). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.47), with a volume of 428,070 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.35. The company has a market capitalization of £575.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £88,650 ($115,339.58). Also, insider John Mansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £288,000 ($374,707.26). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $44,035,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.