Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.