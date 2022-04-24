Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

