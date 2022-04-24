Benchmark Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $240.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.62.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.62.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Roku by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roku by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.