Barclays Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $128.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

