R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,838,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in R1 RCM by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after buying an additional 620,806 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

