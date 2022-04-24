Citigroup Cuts Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $9.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPRA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Opera stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Opera by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Opera by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Opera by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

