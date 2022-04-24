PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $96.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

PDCE opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

