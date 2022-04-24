ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.