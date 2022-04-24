Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $329.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. Microsoft shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.37.

MSFT stock opened at $274.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

