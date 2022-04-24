Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.62 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

