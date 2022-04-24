MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $265.93 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $256.26 and a 12-month high of $514.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $366.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $2,844,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

