Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 175.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

