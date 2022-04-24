Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.