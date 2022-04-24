Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continued strength in the energy drinks' brands has been driving the Monster Beverage's overall performance. Notably, it posted better-than-expected top line in fourth-quarter 2021. Management is optimistic about strength in the energy drinks category with the Monster Energy brand growing significantly. It remains on track to launch a number of additional products and product lines in domestic and international markets this year. However, shares of Monster Beverage have lagged the industry in the past year. Logistics issues, including shortages of shipping containers and global port congestions, higher input costs and freight inefficiencies hurt gross and operating margins. The company expects these challenges to continue for the next few months. Higher freight costs also remain concerning.”

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.