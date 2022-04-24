Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,041 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tri-Continental worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 108.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

TY stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $35.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

