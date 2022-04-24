Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

