Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 941 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $541.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.21.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

