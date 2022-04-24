Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.29 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.