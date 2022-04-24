Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

