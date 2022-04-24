Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

