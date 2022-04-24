Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

