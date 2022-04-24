Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

