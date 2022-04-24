Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

