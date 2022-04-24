Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,431 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.