Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.85% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.