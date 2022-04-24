Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,079 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

