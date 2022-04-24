Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,494 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FDVV stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

