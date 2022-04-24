Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

